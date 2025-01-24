Bangladeshi Father Calls for Son's Release Amid Mumbai Assault Allegations

Md Ruhul Amin, the father of Shariful Islam Sajjad, has made an emotional plea for his son's release after his arrest in Mumbai over allegations of involvement in an attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. Amin insists on his son's innocence, stating that Shariful's resemblance to the suspect led to his detention.

In a phone interview with ANI, Amin detailed that Shariful, his second son, left Bangladesh to escape political harassment linked to their family's association with BNP politics. He plans to appeal to the Bangladesh government for diplomatic intervention.

The Mumbai Police, however, maintain their stance, citing fingerprints at the crime scene as evidence. They allege the accused attempted theft and was apprehended while preparing to flee to Bangladesh. A case has been filed, and Shariful was placed under a five-day police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)