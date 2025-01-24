Left Menu

Bangladeshi Father Calls for Son's Release Amid Mumbai Assault Allegations

Md Ruhul Amin, father of Shariful Islam Sajjad, calls for his son's release, claiming innocence in the Saif Ali Khan assault case. Shariful, arrested in Mumbai, is alleged to resemble the suspect. Amin requests diplomatic efforts from Bangladesh for Shariful's freedom, attributing the arrest to political harassment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 11:49 IST
Saif Ali Khan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Md Ruhul Amin, the father of Shariful Islam Sajjad, has made an emotional plea for his son's release after his arrest in Mumbai over allegations of involvement in an attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. Amin insists on his son's innocence, stating that Shariful's resemblance to the suspect led to his detention.

In a phone interview with ANI, Amin detailed that Shariful, his second son, left Bangladesh to escape political harassment linked to their family's association with BNP politics. He plans to appeal to the Bangladesh government for diplomatic intervention.

The Mumbai Police, however, maintain their stance, citing fingerprints at the crime scene as evidence. They allege the accused attempted theft and was apprehended while preparing to flee to Bangladesh. A case has been filed, and Shariful was placed under a five-day police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

