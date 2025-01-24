PoJK Faces Traffic Jams and Educational Crisis: A Growing Concern

Residents of Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir are grappling with severe traffic congestion and infrastructural inadequacies that turn daily commutes into arduous tasks. Criticism is increasingly directed at insufficient road systems where cars frequently clog both sidewalks and pathways, exacerbating the chaos faced by pedestrians and motorists alike.

In an alarming depiction of the region's infrastructure, residents note that even critical sites, such as the roads outside the Prime Minister's House, suffer from neglect with open gutters remaining unattended. Calls for increased public education through social media emphasize the importance of organized parking and collective efforts in alleviating traffic woes.

Concerns extend beyond traffic as the education sector faces its own crisis. Teachers employed through biometric verification are often ill-equipped to deliver quality education. Critiques highlight outdated textbook methodologies and environments unsupportive of educational development, signaling a need for targeted reforms in PoJK's educational framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)