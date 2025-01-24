Cybercrime Law Amendment Sparks Outcry in Pakistan

The federal government's decision to pass amendments to Pakistan's cybercrime law without prior consultation with key stakeholders has drawn widespread criticism, according to a report by Dawn. Journalist groups, human rights organizations, and the Pakistan People's Party's Human Rights Cell, which initially supported the law's passage, have voiced their disapproval.

The Joint Action Committee, comprising major media associations such as the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), has announced plans to challenge the amended Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act in court and to launch a protest movement. They accuse the government of reneging on its promise to involve stakeholders in the decision-making process.

The amendments expand the definition of unlawful content, potentially threatening the freedom of expression by targeting dissenting voices across digital and print platforms. The coalition calls for the government to delay Senate ratification and consult with affected parties. Global Network Initiative and the Karachi Press Club have also criticized the government's hurried approach and restrictions on free expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)