UAE Resumes Diplomatic Activities in Lebanon, Strengthens Bilateral Ties

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 25 (ANI/WAM): In a strategic move to enhance bilateral relations, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reopened its embassy in Beirut, marking the resumption of diplomatic activities with Lebanon.

Omar Obaid Al Shamsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized that this development signifies an important stride towards boosting bilateral cooperation. It showcases the UAE's dedication to aiding Lebanon's stability and growth.

Al Shamsi also highlighted that this initiative reflects the deep fraternal bonds between the two countries and paves the way for increased collaboration in various sectors aimed at achieving mutual development and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)