India and Indonesia Reinforce Strategic Partnership Ahead of Republic Day

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Indonesia. The meeting focused on various sectors including defense, security, maritime, and economic ties, emphasizing longstanding mutual cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 18:50 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar meets President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a series of high-level meetings in Delhi, Indian leaders, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, engaged in talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. The discussions aimed at reinforcing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Indonesia.

The meetings highlighted significant areas of mutual interest such as defense, security, maritime cooperation, economic ties, and enhancing people-to-people connections. President Subianto, who is on a state visit to India at the invitation of PM Modi, also expressed appreciation for the historical ties linking the two nations.

During a press conference, President Subianto remarked on the symbolic importance of being the Chief Guest for India's 76th Republic Day celebrations and noted the deep-seated friendship marked by past cooperation during Indonesia's fight for independence. Prime Minister Modi lauded Indonesia as a key partner in ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific, pledging continued collaboration for regional peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

