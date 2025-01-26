Left Menu

Leaders Unite: UAE's Vision for Progress and Prosperity

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, along with other officials, convened in Abu Dhabi to discuss the UAE's development and prosperity. The leaders emphasized advancing the nation's vision and aspirations, aiming for continued progress and blessings for the UAE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 23:02 IST
Leaders Unite: UAE's Vision for Progress and Prosperity
UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi hosted an important meeting as President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. The discussions were held at Qasr Al Shati and included matters pertinent to the nation's future.

The leaders engaged in profound dialogues concerning a variety of national issues, focusing on the sustained development of the UAE's comprehensive vision. Their conversations reflected a strong commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the country's citizens and striving for continued progress and prosperity.

The noteworthy assembly was attended by prominent figures including Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, among others. The meeting underscored the UAE's unified leadership and their dedication to the nation's enduring success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025