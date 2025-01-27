Left Menu

Trump Advocates Relocating Palestinians Amidst Gaza Turmoil

In a surprising move, former US President Donald Trump suggested relocating over a million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to neighboring countries amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. He discussed the idea with Jordan and proposed fostering peace through regional cooperation, despite extensive damage and displacement in Gaza.

27-01-2025
US President Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In an unexpected development, former US President Donald Trump has proposed a radical solution amidst the ongoing chaos in the Gaza Strip, heavily affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict. Trump suggested relocating over a million Palestinians to neighboring countries as a part of 'cleaning up' the region, a process he described during a conversation with CNN.

According to reports, Trump reached out to Jordan's King Abdullah II, a critical ally of the United States, through a phone call, urging him to accommodate more Palestinians. Trump emphasized the urgency, describing Gaza as a "real mess," while flying aboard Air Force One. Jordan, which already hosts over 2.39 million Palestinian refugees, made no mention of these relocation efforts through their state news agency Petra.

Trump also indicated plans to discuss similar measures with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, highlighting a regional collaboration approach. With Israeli airstrikes leaving approximately 60% of Gaza's infrastructure, including schools and hospitals, in ruins, the sheer desperation among its displaced residents has reached unprecedented levels, intensifying discussions on alternative settlement solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

