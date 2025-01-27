Elon Musk's Controversial Endorsement of Germany's AfD Sparks Outrage

American tech billionaire Elon Musk has stirred controversy by endorsing the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, amid widespread protests across the country. Speaking via live video to approximately 4,500 AfD supporters in Halle, Musk declared the party as Germany's 'best hope' ahead of the snap elections scheduled for February 23.

Alongside AfD leader Alice Weidel, Musk echoed nationalist sentiments, encouraging pride in German national identity, and criticized multiculturalism. His comments received enthusiastic applause. The AfD, which recently made history by winning a state election, has faced ostracism from mainstream parties due to its stringent anti-immigrant stance, leading to mass protests against them over the weekend.

Musk's foray into European politics has drawn heavy criticism from German officials, who accuse him of interfering in the country's democratic processes. Social Democratic Party co-leader Lars Klingbeil and others likened his influence to destabilizing actions associated with Russian politics. Despite backlash, Musk continues to support populist movements, stressing the global implications of Germany's election.

(With inputs from agencies.)