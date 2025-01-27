Tibetan Leader Enhances Unity at Mahakumbh Mela 2025

The 7th Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche, a notable Tibetan Buddhist leader, has marked his presence at the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. His participation in the free yoga therapy and meditation camp, hosted by Yog Guru Baba Ramdev, highlights the event's spiritual magnitude.

Speaking at the camp, Rinpoche expressed his gratitude for being part of such a significant event. 'Thank you for having me in this historic event,' he remarked. 'This is an important place where humanity converges, sharing the oneness of being. I feel proud and grateful to be here, wishing for a future of peace and unity.'

Ling Rinpoche, recognized by the 14th Dalai Lama in 1987 as the reincarnation of the 6th Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche, emphasizes the gathering's global importance. The Mahakumbh Mela, ongoing in Prayagraj, is expected to witness a turnout of over 110 million participants, emphasizing its role in fostering diverse cultural unity.

