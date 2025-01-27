Left Menu

Tibetan Leader Enhances Unity at Mahakumbh Mela 2025

The 7th Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche, a revered Tibetan Buddhist leader, joins the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, contributing to free yoga and meditation initiatives alongside Baba Ramdev. His presence underscores the event's significance in promoting global spiritual unity and cultural diversity in Prayagraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 10:16 IST
7th Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche at Baba Ramdev's free yoga and meditation camp during Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The 7th Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche, a notable Tibetan Buddhist leader, has marked his presence at the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. His participation in the free yoga therapy and meditation camp, hosted by Yog Guru Baba Ramdev, highlights the event's spiritual magnitude.

Speaking at the camp, Rinpoche expressed his gratitude for being part of such a significant event. 'Thank you for having me in this historic event,' he remarked. 'This is an important place where humanity converges, sharing the oneness of being. I feel proud and grateful to be here, wishing for a future of peace and unity.'

Ling Rinpoche, recognized by the 14th Dalai Lama in 1987 as the reincarnation of the 6th Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche, emphasizes the gathering's global importance. The Mahakumbh Mela, ongoing in Prayagraj, is expected to witness a turnout of over 110 million participants, emphasizing its role in fostering diverse cultural unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

