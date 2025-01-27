Diplomatic Flight: Bangladesh and Pakistan Strengthen Ties with New Initiatives

Bangladesh and Pakistan are taking significant steps to enhance their diplomatic relationship. The two nations are set to introduce direct flights, following the recent inauguration of direct shipping services between them.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain Khan, emphasized the mutual demand for such connectivity, marking a fresh chapter in bilateral relations. This change follows the ousting of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's political landscape that has brought the two countries closer.

The High Commissioner suggested that direct airline services could significantly boost trade, investment, education, and tourism between the two nations. Additionally, the new shipping routes, along with improved medical travel, reflect the deepening people-to-people connections. This diplomatic thaw is a stark contrast to the 54 years of tension since Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan in 1971.

