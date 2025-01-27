Left Menu

Outcry Over Extrajudicial Killing Sparks Call for Justice in Balochistan

Paank, the human rights branch of the Baloch National Movement, condemned the extrajudicial killing of Pindok by Pakistani forces in Balochistan. Abducted and tortured, his killing underscores widespread human rights abuses in the region. Paank urges international action for justice and accountability of Pakistani authorities.

In a severe indictment of human rights practices, Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement, has strongly condemned the extrajudicial killing of Pindok, son of Somar, by Pakistani security forces in Balochistan's Awaran district. According to the organization, Pindok was abducted on January 14, 2025, along with two others, Shoaib and Ayoub. He was reportedly subjected to severe torture before being killed, with his body handed over to his family on January 25.

The incident, as highlighted by Paank, brings to light the ongoing human rights violations in Balochistan, involving enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings. Paank calls on the international community to intervene and ensure accountability and justice for the Baloch people at the hands of Pakistani authorities.

A December 2024 study by Paank documented five extrajudicial killings and 22 enforced disappearances attributed largely to Pakistani intelligence and military, evidencing a pervasive pattern of state-led violence. Despite the publication, Paank fears many abuses go unreported due to fear of retribution. Additionally, victims' voices are routinely stifled by intentional internet shutdowns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

