Israel's Initiative Helps Holocaust Survivors Access Over $266,000 in Tax Refunds

In anticipation of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Israel took significant strides to support Holocaust survivors by aiding them in accessing unclaimed tax benefits. A collaboration between the nation's Tax Authority and the Holocaust Survivors' Rights Authority resulted in a successful pilot program.

As part of the program, representatives actively engaged with Holocaust survivors who, due to medical disabilities linked to Nazi persecution, were eligible for tax benefits but had yet to exercise their rights. Due to the initiative's efforts, tax refund applications were processed for 22 survivors, collectively receiving refunds totaling approximately 960,000 Shekels, or $266,000.

The meticulous process involved transferring application forms through a streamlined route, ensuring efficient processing by the Kfar Saba Tax Assessor's Office. The initiative marks a continued effort by Israel's Tax Authority, which has been working since 2020 to locate and assist eligible survivors.

(With inputs from agencies.)