Israel's Initiative Helps Holocaust Survivors Access Over $266,000 in Tax Refunds
In a recent pilot program, Israel's Tax Authority teamed up with the Holocaust Survivors' Rights Authority to aid Holocaust survivors in claiming tax benefits. The initiative successfully processed applications for 22 survivors, resulting in tax refunds totaling over 960,000 Shekels ($266,000).
- Country:
- Israel
In anticipation of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Israel took significant strides to support Holocaust survivors by aiding them in accessing unclaimed tax benefits. A collaboration between the nation's Tax Authority and the Holocaust Survivors' Rights Authority resulted in a successful pilot program.
As part of the program, representatives actively engaged with Holocaust survivors who, due to medical disabilities linked to Nazi persecution, were eligible for tax benefits but had yet to exercise their rights. Due to the initiative's efforts, tax refund applications were processed for 22 survivors, collectively receiving refunds totaling approximately 960,000 Shekels, or $266,000.
The meticulous process involved transferring application forms through a streamlined route, ensuring efficient processing by the Kfar Saba Tax Assessor's Office. The initiative marks a continued effort by Israel's Tax Authority, which has been working since 2020 to locate and assist eligible survivors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Holocaust
- tax refunds
- Israel
- survivors
- rights
- benefits
- eligibility
- disability
- medical
- initiative
ALSO READ
Court Orders Challenge Arrest Procedures, Stir Debate Over Victim vs. Accused Rights
Serbia's Student Uprising: A Fight for Civil Rights Amid Corruption
Nahid Taghavi's Joyous Return: A Symbol of Human Rights Advocacy
Baloch National Movement Condemns Rising Human Rights Violations
Controversy Over Beneficiary Eligibility in Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana