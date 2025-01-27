Left Menu

Tribal Outcry: Protest Rocks Lower South Waziristan After Fatal Blast

Tribesmen in Lower South Waziristan protested after a mortar blast killed a child, demanding justice and compensation. Authorities promised to address safety concerns and the community's grievances, emphasizing ongoing challenges with unexploded ordnance in conflict zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:30 IST
Tribal Outcry: Protest Rocks Lower South Waziristan After Fatal Blast
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a powerful demonstration of unity and grief, tribesmen congregated outside Azam Warsak police station in Lower South Waziristan, demanding justice and compensation in the wake of a devastating mortar shell explosion. According to Dawn reports, the blast tragically claimed the life of a child and left three others injured.

Led by relatives of the deceased, the protesters put forth four primary demands to authorities: cessation of nighttime firing by security forces, justice for the victims' families, removal of explosive remnants, and compensation for the affected families. Lower South Waziristan's district police officer, Asif Bahader, revealed that the explosion occurred when children discovered a mortar shell near Azam Warsak Bazaar.

Authorities, expressing sorrow and offering condolences, responded promptly to the protest. Officials pledged a thorough investigation and measures to avert future incidents. The protest underscored persisting safety concerns in conflict-ridden regions, drawing attention to the dangers posed by unexploded ordnance and the urgent need for protective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025