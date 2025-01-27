Tribal Outcry: Protest Rocks Lower South Waziristan After Fatal Blast

In a powerful demonstration of unity and grief, tribesmen congregated outside Azam Warsak police station in Lower South Waziristan, demanding justice and compensation in the wake of a devastating mortar shell explosion. According to Dawn reports, the blast tragically claimed the life of a child and left three others injured.

Led by relatives of the deceased, the protesters put forth four primary demands to authorities: cessation of nighttime firing by security forces, justice for the victims' families, removal of explosive remnants, and compensation for the affected families. Lower South Waziristan's district police officer, Asif Bahader, revealed that the explosion occurred when children discovered a mortar shell near Azam Warsak Bazaar.

Authorities, expressing sorrow and offering condolences, responded promptly to the protest. Officials pledged a thorough investigation and measures to avert future incidents. The protest underscored persisting safety concerns in conflict-ridden regions, drawing attention to the dangers posed by unexploded ordnance and the urgent need for protective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)