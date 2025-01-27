Left Menu

Nepali Mercenary's Farewell with Sacred Grass: Family Mourns Loss in Ukraine Conflict

A Nepali family conducts symbolic cremation for Binod Bahadur Sunuwar, a mercenary who died fighting for Russia in Ukraine. His absence leaves behind grieving kin and unfulfilled dreams of building a home. Despite Nepal banning mercenary recruitment, many citizens continue to risk it all in foreign wars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:14 IST
Nepali family perform cremation of deceased mercenary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A Nepali family has resorted to performing a symbolic cremation ceremony using sacred grass to honor Binod Bahadur Sunuwar, a mercenary who died on the Russian side in Ukraine's war. The absence of his remains left the family with no choice but to perform rituals with "Kush" grass at Pashupati Aryaghat.

Binod, aged 37, left the Nepal Army to join Russian forces 16 months ago without informing his family, aiming to earn and build a house in Kathmandu. His untimely death shattered that dream, leaving behind his mother, wife, and son. His son, Bigyan, was visibly tearful during the poignant rites performed with a symbolic representation of his father's body.

The Nepali government has been unable to account for citizens who enlist as mercenaries in foreign conflicts, despite a ban imposed to prevent such recruitment. The tragic saga of Sunuwar highlights broader issues of poverty and opportunity that drive Nepalis to take dangerous routes, risking everything for promised rewards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

