Jaishankar Champions India-UAE Friendship and Vision for 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047

During Republic Day celebrations in Abu Dhabi, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized his nation's goal of becoming 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. He lauded UAE's friendship and detailed significant strides in India-UAE relations, including CEPA-driven trade growth and burgeoning cultural ties, highlighting the collaborative future ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 23:15 IST
EAM Jaishankar delivering remarks during the Republic Day celebrations in Abu Dhabi (Photo/X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a spirited address during Republic Day festivities in Abu Dhabi, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar articulated India's ambition to emerge as 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Jaishankar acknowledged the United Arab Emirates as a steadfast ally, celebrating the Republic Day together as a symbol of their camaraderie and shared values.

Jaishankar cited India's robust achievements over the past decade as stepping stones toward its ambitious goals, emphasizing advancements in technology, infrastructure, and governance. He also highlighted India's progress in essential sectors such as food, health, and energy security, fueled by consistent growth and innovative strategies.

The minister praised the flourishing India-UAE ties, driven by a mutual vision shared by Prime Minister Modi and UAE's leadership. Significant milestones like the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and local currency trading agreements were acknowledged for bolstering economic collaboration. The spread of educational institutions like IIT Delhi in Abu Dhabi further showcases the dynamic partnership between the two nations.

Reflecting on the pivotal role of the diaspora, Jaishankar pointed out the vibrant exchange of over 4 million people and the influx of 4.5 million tourists annually as testaments to the enduring warmth between the nations. He stressed the necessity of maintaining enduring friendships in a volatile global landscape and expressed gratitude to the UAE for its unwavering support.

Looking ahead, Jaishankar conveyed optimism for future collaborations, reinforcing the essential nature of mutual partnership in bolstering a comprehensive strategic alliance. His visit from January 27-29, 2025, is set to invigorate high-level dialogues, fostering new avenues for bilateral cooperation and strategic synergy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

