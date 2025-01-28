Left Menu

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Urgent Reforms Needed Post-Hasina Era

Human Rights Watch's new report highlights the urgent need for systemic reforms in Bangladesh after the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. It calls for political neutrality in institutions and warns against the resurgence of abuses. The interim government faces a critical period to enact lasting democratic reforms.

  • Bangladesh

A recent report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) underscores the urgent necessity for systemic reforms in Bangladesh following the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. The 50-page document, entitled "After the Monsoon Revolution: A Roadmap to Lasting Security Sector Reform in Bangladesh," highlights political repression and the need for power separation and neutrality across vital institutions like the judiciary and military.

Although the interim government has made accountability strides, HRW cautions that without swift, structural reforms, Bangladesh's fragile democratic progress may collapse. Nearly 1,000 people lost their lives in the struggle for democracy, creating a critical juncture for building a rights-respecting future. Elaine Pearson, HRW's Asia director, emphasized the urgency of these reforms to protect hard-won gains from future governmental oppression.

Interim government leader Muhammad Yunus, appointed by activists after Hasina's removal, has pledged significant reforms, including ending extrajudicial practices and establishing commissions focused on electoral and judicial systems. HRW urges international support while warning against uncritical aid. Yet the path to democracy is fraught with challenges as abuses by security forces resurface, targeting former Awami League supporters through arbitrary detentions and intimidation.

