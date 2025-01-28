India and Sri Lanka Clash over Fishermen Detentions: Tensions Rise in Palk Strait

India has expressed its strong dissatisfaction with Sri Lanka after 13 Indian fishermen were apprehended near Delft Island, triggering a firing incident by the Sri Lankan Navy. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned the Sri Lankan Acting High Commissioner in Delhi to formally register the protest.

A statement from the MEA detailed that two of the fishermen suffered serious injuries and are receiving medical treatment at Jaffna Teaching Hospital. Three others incurred minor injuries and have also been treated. Indian Consulate Officials have been actively involved, visiting the injured and offering support to their families.

This event underscores the persistent friction between Indian fishermen and the Sri Lankan Navy over disputed fishing areas in the Palk Strait. Diplomatic efforts continue as such incidents become more frequent, with recent instances of arrests and repatriations further complicating the bilateral relationship.

