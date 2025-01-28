Left Menu

India and Sri Lanka Clash over Fishermen Detentions: Tensions Rise in Palk Strait

India has lodged a strong protest with Sri Lanka following the apprehension and firing on 13 Indian fishermen near Delft Island. The incident resulted in injuries and has highlighted ongoing tensions over fishing rights in the Palk Strait, sparking diplomatic interventions to resolve recurring disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:16 IST
India and Sri Lanka Clash over Fishermen Detentions: Tensions Rise in Palk Strait
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (File Photo) (Image Credit: Youtube @MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has expressed its strong dissatisfaction with Sri Lanka after 13 Indian fishermen were apprehended near Delft Island, triggering a firing incident by the Sri Lankan Navy. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned the Sri Lankan Acting High Commissioner in Delhi to formally register the protest.

A statement from the MEA detailed that two of the fishermen suffered serious injuries and are receiving medical treatment at Jaffna Teaching Hospital. Three others incurred minor injuries and have also been treated. Indian Consulate Officials have been actively involved, visiting the injured and offering support to their families.

This event underscores the persistent friction between Indian fishermen and the Sri Lankan Navy over disputed fishing areas in the Palk Strait. Diplomatic efforts continue as such incidents become more frequent, with recent instances of arrests and repatriations further complicating the bilateral relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025