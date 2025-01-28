Left Menu

Unity and Resistance: Baloch Leader Calls for Baloch-Pashtun Alliance

Baloch leader Hyrbyair Marri calls for unity between Baloch and Pashtun communities to oppose Pakistan's oppressive policies. Highlighting historical solidarity and current atrocities, Marri seeks renewed cooperation for independence, urging resistance against occupation and advocating for justice and sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:20 IST
Baloch leader Hyrbyair Marri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Baloch leader Hyrbyair Marri recently addressed the Pashtun National Council, highlighting the grave human rights violations faced by Baloch and Pashtun communities under Pakistan's control. He emphasized the relentless oppression, including enforced disappearances, systematic exploitation, and ethnic violence.

Marri invoked past regional solidarity moments, referencing the 1758 Treaty of Kalat, urging these groups to draw on their shared history in their push for independence. He criticized the Pakistani state's use of brutal military tactics reminiscent of British imperialist strategies.

Marri denounced Pakistan's racial profiling of Afghan refugees, particularly Pashtuns, and the strategic deportations used as leverage against Afghanistan. He called for rekindled Baloch-Pashtun unity, declaring that such an alliance is vital for achieving justice, sovereignty, and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

