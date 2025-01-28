Unity and Resistance: Baloch Leader Calls for Baloch-Pashtun Alliance

Baloch leader Hyrbyair Marri recently addressed the Pashtun National Council, highlighting the grave human rights violations faced by Baloch and Pashtun communities under Pakistan's control. He emphasized the relentless oppression, including enforced disappearances, systematic exploitation, and ethnic violence.

Marri invoked past regional solidarity moments, referencing the 1758 Treaty of Kalat, urging these groups to draw on their shared history in their push for independence. He criticized the Pakistani state's use of brutal military tactics reminiscent of British imperialist strategies.

Marri denounced Pakistan's racial profiling of Afghan refugees, particularly Pashtuns, and the strategic deportations used as leverage against Afghanistan. He called for rekindled Baloch-Pashtun unity, declaring that such an alliance is vital for achieving justice, sovereignty, and peace.

