Israel Cuts Ties with UNRWA Amid Allegations of Terrorist Connections

In a significant diplomatic move, Israel's envoy to the United Nations, Danny Danon, has officially declared the termination of Israel's cooperation with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). This decision, announced to the UN Security Council, takes effect within 48 hours, marking a pivotal shift in Israel's foreign policy.

The catalyst for this severance stems from allegations that UNRWA has employed individuals affiliated with Hamas terrorists who participated in heinous acts, including the October 7 massacre. The Israeli government has raised concerns for years about the agency's inadvertent support for terrorist activities.

A newly enacted Israeli law, effective January 30, prohibits UNRWA operations within Israeli territories, banning any interactions between Israeli bodies and the agency. Danon emphasized that UNRWA's failure, both morally and professionally, has necessitated this firm stance, reflecting the country's longstanding frustrations and demands for a more secure environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)