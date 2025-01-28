Left Menu

Israel Cuts Ties with UNRWA Amid Allegations of Terrorist Connections

Israel announced it will cease cooperation with UNRWA, the UN agency working in Gaza, citing its employment of Hamas terrorists. New legislation prohibits UNRWA from operating within Israeli territory. This decision follows long-standing concerns of UNRWA's complicity in terrorist activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:04 IST
Israel Cuts Ties with UNRWA Amid Allegations of Terrorist Connections
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant diplomatic move, Israel's envoy to the United Nations, Danny Danon, has officially declared the termination of Israel's cooperation with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). This decision, announced to the UN Security Council, takes effect within 48 hours, marking a pivotal shift in Israel's foreign policy.

The catalyst for this severance stems from allegations that UNRWA has employed individuals affiliated with Hamas terrorists who participated in heinous acts, including the October 7 massacre. The Israeli government has raised concerns for years about the agency's inadvertent support for terrorist activities.

A newly enacted Israeli law, effective January 30, prohibits UNRWA operations within Israeli territories, banning any interactions between Israeli bodies and the agency. Danon emphasized that UNRWA's failure, both morally and professionally, has necessitated this firm stance, reflecting the country's longstanding frustrations and demands for a more secure environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025