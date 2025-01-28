Israel Boosts Funding for Environmental Projects Near Streams

In a significant boost to environmental preservation efforts, the Israel Land Authority has allocated an additional 10.5 million Shekels (approximately USD 2.9 million) to five crucial projects. Managed by the Ministry of Agriculture, these initiatives focus on areas around streams, with an emphasis on biodiversity and ecosystem conservation.

The funding, channeled through the Fund for Preservation of Open Spaces and spearheaded by Yankee Quint, aims to enhance the development of open spaces beyond urban areas. Such spaces play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance and preserving Israel's natural heritage.

The projects set to benefit from this expanded budget include the Eastern Dishon Canal near Kinneret, the outskirts of the Nahal Tzin desert by the Dead Sea, Ga'aton Stream, Yehi'am Convoy in the Western Galilee, Taninim Stream in the Carmel area, and Ma'ale Kishon at Mukaybela.

