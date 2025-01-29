Left Menu

PTI Plans Nationwide Protest Amid Political Deadlock

PTI Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa leader Junaid Akbar announced plans for nationwide protests against the PML-N-led coalition, citing stalled negotiations and allegations of election rigging. PTI demands judicial probes into past protests and exhibits internal leadership changes, with hardliners poised to replace current leaders in May.

Updated: 29-01-2025 11:29 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Junaid Akbar, President of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chapter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has issued a stern warning of launching a nationwide protest campaign against the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz-led (PML-N) coalition government. The PTI leader criticized the government's lack of commitment to addressing political tensions through dialogue, confirming reports by The Express Tribune.

Akbar's remarks came amid increasing frustration over the stalled negotiation talks between PTI and the coalition government. The fourth round of discussions, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed as PTI representatives were notably absent. Since talks commenced in December 2024, aimed at reducing political tensions, only three meetings have taken place, leaving progress stagnant.

PTI's dissatisfaction stems from unmet demands, including the formation of judicial commissions to investigate key incidents, such as the May 9, 2023 protests and actions against PTI demonstrators in Islamabad last year. In response, Akbar confirmed plans for district-level protests on February 8, targeting election rigging claims, and a significant demonstration at Islamabad's D-Chowk.

In a declaration of internal change, Akbar mentioned an impending reorganization within PTI, with hardliners set to replace the current 'homoeopathic leadership'. This shift includes the introduction of new members to the provincial cabinet under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. Accusing the federal government of creating division within PTI ranks, Akbar remains optimistic about Imran Khan's release in 2023.

