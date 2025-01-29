Left Menu

Controversial PECA Bill Sparks National Protests in Pakistan

The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Amendment) Bill 2025, alongside the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024, passed in Pakistan's Senate, faces backlash from journalists concerned about press freedom. Nationwide protests, led by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, highlight fears of media targeting amid legal ambiguities surrounding 'fake news'.

The upper house of Pakistan's parliament adopted the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 on Tuesday, despite opposition protests, as reported by Geo News. Both bills aim to bolster the nation's digital economy and governance but have sparked significant controversy.

Journalists nationwide protested against the PECA amendment, citing concerns over 'fake news' definitions and the potential threat to press freedom. The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists spearheaded these protests, demanding clearer legal provisions and opposing the government's failure to consider media input.

The rally against the PECA amendments saw journalists donning chains and attempting to march to D-Chowk, where they faced resistance from police and barbed wires. PFUJ's president emphasized their support for regulations but warned against infringing on freedom of expression. Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas criticized the amendments, labeling them a move towards civilian martial law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

