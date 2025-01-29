SRH Fahmi Named New Indian Ambassador to Togo

SRH Fahmi has been officially appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Togo, according to an announcement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) this Wednesday. Fahmi, currently serving as a Director within the Ministry, will assume his diplomatic duties soon, spelled out MEA representatives.

The MEA's statement detailed, "Shri S.R.H. Fahmi (YOA: 2008), who presently holds the Director role at the Ministry, has been appointed as the forthcoming Ambassador to the Togolese Republic. His assignment is expected to commence in the near future."

India and Togo maintain positive bilateral relations. India recognized Togo shortly after its independence in 1960. According to MEA documentation, Togo launched its Embassy in New Delhi in 2010, overseen by a Charge d'Affaires, while India inaugurated its Togo Embassy on September 3, 2020.

Togo is a signatory to the International Solar Alliance (ISA), as affirmed by its participation in the inaugural conference in New Delhi, invited by Prime Minister Modi and French President Macron in March 2018. The Togolese President later engaged in bilateral discussions with the Indian Prime Minister. India ranks among Togo's top trading partners and Togo benefits significantly from India's Duty-Free Trade Preference scheme.

Throughout the years, India has been a consistent provider of aid to Togo. The MEA highlights that India has extended five Lines of Credit totaling around USD 150 million for widespread infrastructural projects in Togo. These projects include initiatives like the 2011 Rural Electrification Project, 2012 agricultural advancements, and solar-powered electrification efforts in 2021. (ANI)

