Israel's Fuel Pipeline Vulnerabilities Exposed in Scathing Report

In a searing examination of Israel's emergency preparedness, a new State Comptroller's report has unveiled significant vulnerabilities within the Eilat-Ashkelon Pipeline Company, a crucial national asset. Known as KATZA'A, this pipeline is vital to Israel's security, yet has been marred by successive governmental delays and oversight failures, leading to near-disruptions in fuel supplies during periods of conflict.

The report, scrutinizing the nation's readiness, pointedly critiques insufficient emergency fuel reserves and operation-halting security threats at strategic facilities such as the Ashkelon port. Furthermore, the Eilat port's limitations in processing and storing refined fuel exacerbates these risks, amid regulatory setbacks attributed to the Environmental Protection Ministry.

Beyond operational shortcomings, KATZA'A's internal practices came under fire. Inadequate steps to prevent environmental harm, flawed hiring procedures, financial irregularities, and a lack of diversity on its board highlight broader governance issues. Recommendations include transferring oversight to the Ministry of Energy and promoting policies that harmonize environmental concerns with energy demands, particularly in crisis scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)