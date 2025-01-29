Surge in Karachi Violence: Over 40 Fatalities Spark Concern

In a disturbing rise in violence, at least 42 people, including five women, were reported dead in Karachi due to firing incidents from January 1 to 28, 2025. Additionally, 233 individuals, comprising five women, sustained injuries, according to police sources cited by ARY News.

Among the deceased were five individuals who perished while attempting to thwart robbery attempts in various city regions. Other fatalities resulted from stray bullets or aerial firing. The police attributed these incidents to personal disputes, animosities, and resistance to robbery, as reported by ARY News.

Equally alarming is the disappearance of 12 children from Karachi since December 2024, some of whom have been found while others remain missing. Children vanished from various zones, with incidents of alleged kidnappings reported. Traffic accidents and robbery attempts further exacerbated the city's increasing death toll early in the year.

