Jaishankar on India-US Relations: Confidence in a Changing Landscape

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during an event at Hansraj College in New Delhi, conveyed confidence in the stability of India-US relations, describing the ties as 'good.' He highlighted the positive personal rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, referring to Trump as an 'American nationalist.'

Discussing Trump's policies, Jaishankar noted their shared interests and recounted Trump's memorable 2020 visit to India as a testament to the countries' strong relations. Despite potential differences, he underscored the overall alignment between the nations, with mutual benefits likely to surface in various sectors.

Jaishankar also stressed the pivotal role of youth in shaping 'Viksit Bharat' or a developed India, acknowledging past shortcomings in development models compared to other Asian countries like Japan and China. He praised Delhi's crucial role as the nation's capital in setting development standards and lauded PM Modi's leadership as both tough and motivational.

Highlighting initiatives like the successful evacuation of Indians from Ukraine, Jaishankar appreciated Modi's ability to motivate teams effectively, emphasizing a leadership style that empowers rather than commands, ensuring dedication and diligence from all involved.

