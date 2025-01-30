UAE Celebrates Chinese New Year with Grand Festivities and Cultural Exchange

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The United Arab Emirates' Chinese New Year celebrations, held from January 24 to February 2, have underscored the historic and strategic partnership with China. With grand events in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the festivities mark 40 years of diplomatic relations, reflecting a robust cultural exchange.

In Abu Dhabi, Umm Al Emarat Park hosted a major cultural event organized by the Chinese Embassy and China Media Group, celebrating the global stature of the city as one of seven worldwide chosen to honor the occasion. This highlights the strength of bilateral relations between the UAE and China.

Dubai's celebrations, organized by the Consulate General of China, feature six major events including an electric car showcase and the traditional Lantern Festival, part of the Chinese Spring Festival, China's significant holiday. The festivities also include promotions, prize draws, fireworks, and concerts, offering lucrative rewards and experiences to residents.

