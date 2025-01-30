Madhya Pradesh CM's Japan Visit Sparks Healthcare Collaboration with Sysmex

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on the third day of his visit to Japan, deepened ties with Sysmex Corporation, a leader in the health sector, during a visit to their Kobe office on Thursday. The discussions centered around potential expansions and collaborations in healthcare innovation, particularly in medical equipment manufacturing.

During his meeting with key figures like Mr. Toni Sumaki, Mr. Eisuke Kobayashi, and Mr. Akamatsu, CM Yadav extended an invitation to the upcoming Global Investors Summit (GIS), set for February 24-25 in Bhopal. Sysmex, with a robust presence in India since 1993, showcased its diverse portfolio, including surgical support robots and regenerative medicine.

Highlighting Sysmex's strengths, Toni Sumaki emphasized its global footprint with offices in Germany, Singapore, and China, along with manufacturing facilities in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. As CM Yadav welcomed collaborative opportunities in sectors like AI, testing, and academia, he also underscored Madhya Pradesh as an ideal investment destination, offering connectivity and subsidies.

(With inputs from agencies.)