Left Menu

China's Secret Courts in America: A Threat to US Sovereignty

An investigation reveals a network of nonprofit organizations in the US linked to China's Communist Party, leading to the establishment of unofficial courts. These actions aim to bolster Beijing's global influence and contradict official claims of benign overseas operations, compromising US sovereignty and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:21 IST
China's Secret Courts in America: A Threat to US Sovereignty
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

China is allegedly implementing its legal framework in the United States through a network of nonprofit organizations tied to a Chinese Communist Party intelligence agency, according to an investigation by the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF). This network, comprising more than a dozen entities across California, Washington, DC, Hawaii, and New York, reportedly shares information with Chinese law enforcement. Some of these organizations have even established unofficial courtrooms on American soil.

US lawmakers and intelligence experts caution that these clandestine courts may target dissidents and extend Beijing's influence abroad. This contrasts with China's claim that it dispatches law enforcement abroad solely for routine issues, such as international divorces and Chinese driver's license renewals. According to the DCNF investigation, leaders of some nonprofits in this network have openly discussed repatriation operations in collaboration with China's Ministry of Public Security. All of these organizations are operated by individuals linked to the United Front Work Department, a CCP intelligence agency.

Furthermore, several individuals designated to operate these unofficial Chinese courts in the US are associated with a nonprofit that managed an illegal Chinese police station in New York, previously uncovered by the US Department of Justice. The station reportedly sought to coerce individuals to return to China. Michigan Republican Rep. John Moolenaar criticized these moves, labeling them a violation of US sovereignty and an affront to the rule of law, calling for vigilance and accountability from Congress and law enforcement to counter these illicit actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025