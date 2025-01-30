China's Secret Courts in America: A Threat to US Sovereignty

China is allegedly implementing its legal framework in the United States through a network of nonprofit organizations tied to a Chinese Communist Party intelligence agency, according to an investigation by the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF). This network, comprising more than a dozen entities across California, Washington, DC, Hawaii, and New York, reportedly shares information with Chinese law enforcement. Some of these organizations have even established unofficial courtrooms on American soil.

US lawmakers and intelligence experts caution that these clandestine courts may target dissidents and extend Beijing's influence abroad. This contrasts with China's claim that it dispatches law enforcement abroad solely for routine issues, such as international divorces and Chinese driver's license renewals. According to the DCNF investigation, leaders of some nonprofits in this network have openly discussed repatriation operations in collaboration with China's Ministry of Public Security. All of these organizations are operated by individuals linked to the United Front Work Department, a CCP intelligence agency.

Furthermore, several individuals designated to operate these unofficial Chinese courts in the US are associated with a nonprofit that managed an illegal Chinese police station in New York, previously uncovered by the US Department of Justice. The station reportedly sought to coerce individuals to return to China. Michigan Republican Rep. John Moolenaar criticized these moves, labeling them a violation of US sovereignty and an affront to the rule of law, calling for vigilance and accountability from Congress and law enforcement to counter these illicit actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)