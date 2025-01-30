UN High Commissioner Appeals for $500M to Bolster Global Human Rights Efforts

In a bid to enhance global human rights initiatives, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, announced an ambitious fundraising goal of $500 million for 2025. Addressing an audience in Geneva, Turk emphasized the UN Human Rights Office's pivotal role in supporting various institutions and countries in incorporating human rights into their operational frameworks.

Turk detailed the extensive efforts of up to 2,000 staff members across 92 countries, who have conducted approximately 11,000 human rights monitoring missions over the past year. This extensive network, involving 95 partners including 67 UN member states, is crucial for ongoing and future endeavors, Turk stated.

Despite the significant request made last year, only $269 million was secured, falling short by four percent compared to 2023. Turk underscored that investing in human rights is a cost-effective measure that significantly contributes to peace, security, and sustainable development, driven by a collective movement toward societal cohesion.

