Netanyahu Welcomes Freed Israelis: Criticizes Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates the return of three Israelis from Gaza captivity, while condemning Hamas's handling of their release. Netanyahu praises the Israeli soldiers for their role and underscores the chaotic release process in Gaza, warning against violations of agreements and threats to hostages' safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 09:51 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File photo) (Image Credit: X/@netanyahu). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the return of three Israelis—Agam Berger, Arbel Yehud, and Gadi Moses—who were released from Gaza captivity on Thursday evening. The Prime Minister, alongside his wife Sara, conveyed a heartfelt greeting, stating, "The entire State of Israel embraces you."

Netanyahu attributed the successful release primarily to the efforts of Israeli soldiers and the government's steadfast negotiation stance. Despite the success, Netanyahu did not hold back on criticizing Hamas for their handling of the release, highlighting the chaos faced by the freed individuals.

The Prime Minister was unequivocal in his warning against any future endangerment of Israeli hostages, emphasizing that violations of agreements would not be tolerated and vowing consequences for any harm inflicted on hostages during the release process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

