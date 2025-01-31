Modi's Anticipated US Visit to Strengthen Strategic Partnership
India and the US are coordinating for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's early visit to the country, aiming to enhance their Comprehensive Global Strategic partnership. The details of the visit are currently being finalized by officials, with both sides committed to advancing their strategic relations, including Indo-Pacific collaboration.
India and the United States are in discussions to arrange an early visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US, with the aim of further strengthening their Comprehensive Global Strategic partnership, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
During a weekly briefing, MEA spokesman Randhir Jaiswal noted that specific dates for the visit are currently being negotiated and will be announced in due course. This comes after a recent telephonic exchange between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump, centered on bolstering bilateral ties.
In their conversation, Prime Minister Modi extended his congratulations to President Trump on his second term. Both leaders underlined their commitments to advancing the US-India strategic partnership and discussed the Indo-Pacific Quad initiative, as well as plans for Modi's visit to the White House. The leaders reiterated their shared goals of promoting global peace, prosperity, and security, amidst ongoing global issues in regions like West Asia and Ukraine.
