Taiwan Bans China's AI Model DeepSeek Amid Security Concerns

Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Affairs has announced a ban on the use of China's artificial intelligence model DeepSeek among government employees, amid fears it could expose sensitive information to Beijing, reports Focus Taiwan. The ban spans central and local government bodies, schools, and state-owned enterprises.

The restriction is based on a 2019 policy aiming to limit technology that threatens national cybersecurity. The Ministry, however, did not specify enforcement measures. The decision aligns with similar actions from other countries, reflecting rising international scrutiny over DeepSeek's potential for misuse.

DeepSeek has been the subject of global criticism for allegedly facilitating state propaganda, censoring information, and collecting personal data, which could be abused by the Chinese Communist Party. Privacy concerns have been echoed by Italy, the US, and Australia, underlining the platform's controversial nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)