Left Menu

Taiwan Bans China's AI Model DeepSeek Amid Security Concerns

Taiwan has prohibited government use of China's AI model DeepSeek over fears of possible data leaks to Beijing, highlighting national security risks. The ban affects government and affiliated agencies, invoking a 2019 regulation against compromising ICT products. DeepSeek faces international criticism over data privacy and propaganda concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:33 IST
Taiwan Bans China's AI Model DeepSeek Amid Security Concerns
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Affairs has announced a ban on the use of China's artificial intelligence model DeepSeek among government employees, amid fears it could expose sensitive information to Beijing, reports Focus Taiwan. The ban spans central and local government bodies, schools, and state-owned enterprises.

The restriction is based on a 2019 policy aiming to limit technology that threatens national cybersecurity. The Ministry, however, did not specify enforcement measures. The decision aligns with similar actions from other countries, reflecting rising international scrutiny over DeepSeek's potential for misuse.

DeepSeek has been the subject of global criticism for allegedly facilitating state propaganda, censoring information, and collecting personal data, which could be abused by the Chinese Communist Party. Privacy concerns have been echoed by Italy, the US, and Australia, underlining the platform's controversial nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025