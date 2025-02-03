Saraswati Puja: Symbol of Knowledge and Innovation in Nepal

In the heart of Nepal, a unique tradition unfolds as toddlers begin their educational journey by inscribing their first words on the walls of Saraswati Temples. This event, known as Saraswati Puja or Basanta Panchami, coincides with the arrival of spring and is fervently celebrated by students across the country.

Many families flock to these temples, believing that worshipping Saraswati, the Goddess of Knowledge and Wisdom, ensures success in education. Adesh Shrestha, a father of two, expressed hope for academic progress as he joined others at the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Swayambhunath, to pay homage to the deity.

Nepali President Ram Chandra Paudel extended wishes, describing Saraswati Puja as an energizing festival that promotes innovation and cultural heritage. He highlighted the celebration's role in uniting diverse communities within Nepal's rich cultural tapestry.

