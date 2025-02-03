Left Menu

Saraswati Puja: Symbol of Knowledge and Innovation in Nepal

Saraswati Puja marks the start of education for many children in Nepal as they inscribe their first words on temple walls. Celebrated during Basanta Panchami, the festival honors the Goddess of Knowledge, fostering unity and cultural richness, emphasized by President Ram Chandra Paudel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 11:29 IST
Saraswati Puja: Symbol of Knowledge and Innovation in Nepal
Basanta Panchami in Nepal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In the heart of Nepal, a unique tradition unfolds as toddlers begin their educational journey by inscribing their first words on the walls of Saraswati Temples. This event, known as Saraswati Puja or Basanta Panchami, coincides with the arrival of spring and is fervently celebrated by students across the country.

Many families flock to these temples, believing that worshipping Saraswati, the Goddess of Knowledge and Wisdom, ensures success in education. Adesh Shrestha, a father of two, expressed hope for academic progress as he joined others at the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Swayambhunath, to pay homage to the deity.

Nepali President Ram Chandra Paudel extended wishes, describing Saraswati Puja as an energizing festival that promotes innovation and cultural heritage. He highlighted the celebration's role in uniting diverse communities within Nepal's rich cultural tapestry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025