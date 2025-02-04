Left Menu

US Military Deports Migrants to India Amid Largest Deportation Drive

The Trump administration initiates its largest deportation operation, utilizing military planes to return migrants from the US to India. This marks an unprecedented distance for such flights, with previous destinations including Guatemala and Peru. The operation underscores Trump's firm stance on illegal immigration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 10:07 IST
Representative Image (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unprecedented move, the Trump administration has deployed US military aircraft to facilitate the deportation of migrants to India, the farthest destination yet under this administration's policy. The operation is part of a larger, historic deportation effort, according to a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Previously, military planes had been used to deport migrants to countries like Guatemala, Peru, and Honduras. These flights come at a significant cost, with a recent flight to Guatemala costing an estimated USD 4,675 per migrant, as reported by Reuters.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed its readiness to assist in the repatriation of Indian nationals residing illegally in the US. The MEA's stance is firm: illegal immigration is closely linked to organized crime, and proper documentation is essential for the repatriation process.

In Washington, White House Press Secretary confirmed that what is being termed the 'largest massive deportation operation in history' is actively underway. The Trump administration is not only focusing on undocumented migrants but also on those with criminal backgrounds.

The initiative is aligned with former President Trump's promises to combat illegal immigration, a key aspect of his campaign rhetoric in 2024. By declaring a national emergency soon after taking office, Trump's administration has set a course to strengthen immigration enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

