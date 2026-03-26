TMC Leader Criticizes Government Over LPG Shortage

TMC Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sagarika Ghose voiced strong criticism against the Indian government, accusing it of being out of touch with reality amid a severe LPG shortage affecting various sectors. Ghose condemned the government's reluctance to address the crisis, insisting that it attempts to deflect the blame onto citizens.

Highlighting the widespread impact, Ghose emphasized the strain on small eateries, industries, and households. She questioned the government's lack of proactive measures, like stockpiling LPG, to stabilize the situation and alleviate public panic.

Amidst these accusations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the government's efforts to curb the global energy crisis by forming empowered groups to manage fuel and supply chains, stressing ongoing endeavors to secure energy resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)