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TMC Leader Criticizes Government Over LPG Shortage

TMC's Sagarika Ghose accused the Indian government of ignoring a significant LPG shortage, impacting citizens nationwide. She criticized the government's inaction, attributing panic to poor policy planning. Ghose emphasized the broader governance issue, while PM Modi discussed strategic plans to address energy and supply chain challenges amid the West Asia crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:19 IST
TMC Leader Criticizes Government Over LPG Shortage
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  • India

TMC Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sagarika Ghose voiced strong criticism against the Indian government, accusing it of being out of touch with reality amid a severe LPG shortage affecting various sectors. Ghose condemned the government's reluctance to address the crisis, insisting that it attempts to deflect the blame onto citizens.

Highlighting the widespread impact, Ghose emphasized the strain on small eateries, industries, and households. She questioned the government's lack of proactive measures, like stockpiling LPG, to stabilize the situation and alleviate public panic.

Amidst these accusations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the government's efforts to curb the global energy crisis by forming empowered groups to manage fuel and supply chains, stressing ongoing endeavors to secure energy resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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