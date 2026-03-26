Honey-Trap Racket Busted: Delhi Police Arrest Key Suspects

Delhi Police have apprehended a 44-year-old woman, along with an accomplice, for allegedly masterminding a honey-trap and extortion racket. The duo, leveraging multiple criminal accusations, extorted victims for monetary gains, an official revealed on Thursday.

Originating from Daryaganj, the accused initially contacted a retired Army captain on social media, under the guise of professional services. Subsequent financial transactions were followed by a series of disputes and a criminal case at the Mehrauli station. The Supreme Court later quashed these proceedings, labeling them an abuse of law.

A fresh case was registered, revealing the accused's extensive activities across Delhi, with nine FIRs filed under serious charges. Audio evidence and voice samples have been collected for forensic analysis. Further investigations continue to uncover potential victims and expand on the racket's operations.