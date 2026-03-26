The Villainous Virtue: Gautam Gambhir's Impactful Leadership

Gautam Gambhir's fierce competitiveness often cast him as the 'villain in the story,' yet this very trait fortified teams such as Kolkata Knight Riders, noted former South African captain Faf du Plessis. Under Gambhir's captaincy, KKR clinched two IPL titles.

In coaching roles, Gambhir continued this success, leading India to victory in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the T20 World Cup. Du Plessis expressed admiration for Gambhir's ability to set high standards and maintain accountability, not only inspiring teammates but also earning respect from opponents.

'Good leaders create success,' Du Plessis remarked, praising Gambhir's impact on team dynamics. The importance of strong captain-coach synergy was highlighted, underscoring Gambhir's effective leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)