China's Secret Military Expansion: PLA Preps for Modern Warfare

China embarks on a massive military expansion with the construction of a vast command complex near Beijing, potentially the world's largest. This facility signifies China's readiness for modern warfare capabilities, underscoring its strategic military goals, including preparation for a potential conflict over Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 10:12 IST
Representative Image (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

China is fortifying its military might with extensive construction projects, including a vast new command complex near Beijing. Revealed by satellite imagery, this colossal facility is poised to become the world's largest military command center, signaling China's aggressive modernization of its military forces.

The sprawling 1,500-acre site could soon overshadow even the Pentagon in size, reflecting President Xi Jinping's directive for the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to be combat-ready. The complex, dubbed Beijing Military City, features deep underground bunkers resistant to nuclear strikes, suggesting its integral role in China's defense strategy.

Meanwhile, China expands its nuclear arsenal at breakneck speed and secures its air bases with hardened shelters, a stark warning of its preparedness for unforeseen conflicts. The secretive nature of these developments casts doubt on China's proclaimed peaceful intentions, raising global security concerns.

