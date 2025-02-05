USPS Temporarily Halts International Packages from China Amid Tariff Tensions

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced a temporary halt on inbound international package acceptance from China and Hong Kong, effective February 4. While this suspension affects parcels, the delivery of letters and flats from the regions remains unaffected. This move comes amid heightened trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Last weekend, President Donald Trump executed 25% tariffs on goods from China, Mexico, and Canada. However, negotiations have led to a temporary delay on tariffs for Mexico and Canada. Meanwhile, China reciprocated by imposing additional tariffs on U.S. goods, escalating the economic conflict.

The White House has confirmed an upcoming call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss trade issues. Additionally, Mexico and Canada have reached a 30-day suspension deal on U.S. tariffs, with cooperation pledged on border enforcement against drug trafficking and migration.

