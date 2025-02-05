Left Menu

USPS Temporarily Halts International Packages from China Amid Tariff Tensions

The United States Postal Service has suspended the acceptance of international packages from China and Hong Kong. This decision coincides with increased U.S.-China trade tensions, including the imposition of tariffs by both nations. Letters and flats remain unaffected, while diplomatic dialogues are anticipated to resolve the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 10:01 IST
USPS Temporarily Halts International Packages from China Amid Tariff Tensions
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced a temporary halt on inbound international package acceptance from China and Hong Kong, effective February 4. While this suspension affects parcels, the delivery of letters and flats from the regions remains unaffected. This move comes amid heightened trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Last weekend, President Donald Trump executed 25% tariffs on goods from China, Mexico, and Canada. However, negotiations have led to a temporary delay on tariffs for Mexico and Canada. Meanwhile, China reciprocated by imposing additional tariffs on U.S. goods, escalating the economic conflict.

The White House has confirmed an upcoming call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss trade issues. Additionally, Mexico and Canada have reached a 30-day suspension deal on U.S. tariffs, with cooperation pledged on border enforcement against drug trafficking and migration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025