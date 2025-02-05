Left Menu

White House Welcomes PM Modi: Strengthening US-India Ties

President Trump has extended an invitation to Indian Prime Minister Modi for a two-day working visit at the White House next week. The visit signifies a commitment to advancing strategic partnerships and addressing regional security issues, including the integration of India in the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:12 IST
White House Welcomes PM Modi: Strengthening US-India Ties
US President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a working visit to the White House next week, a White House official confirmed on Wednesday. This visit follows a recent phone call between the leaders and highlights ongoing collaborations between the United States and India.

The invitation was made public shortly after a US Air Force plane returned illegal Indian migrants to Amritsar, underscoring a tough stance on immigration enforcement. A US Embassy spokesperson noted the nation's commitment to enforcing strict immigration laws, warning of the risks associated with illegal migration.

The conversation between Trump and Modi focused on expanding strategic cooperation, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. The White House statement emphasized India's role in the Quad partnership and expressed hopes for enhanced bilateral trade and security equipment purchases from the US. The upcoming visit is expected to bolster these discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025