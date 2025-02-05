White House Welcomes PM Modi: Strengthening US-India Ties

US President Donald Trump has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a working visit to the White House next week, a White House official confirmed on Wednesday. This visit follows a recent phone call between the leaders and highlights ongoing collaborations between the United States and India.

The invitation was made public shortly after a US Air Force plane returned illegal Indian migrants to Amritsar, underscoring a tough stance on immigration enforcement. A US Embassy spokesperson noted the nation's commitment to enforcing strict immigration laws, warning of the risks associated with illegal migration.

The conversation between Trump and Modi focused on expanding strategic cooperation, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. The White House statement emphasized India's role in the Quad partnership and expressed hopes for enhanced bilateral trade and security equipment purchases from the US. The upcoming visit is expected to bolster these discussions.

