Jerusalem Pioneers Electric Vehicle Charging Revolution

Jerusalem has unveiled an innovative project using city-wide electricity pole infrastructure to enhance electric vehicle charging. The initiative aligns with efforts to boost green transport and energy resilience, linking street lights to charging stations. Currently, 300 charging outlets, including fast-charging, are operational across the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 09:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a landmark move, Jerusalem has launched a project blending urban infrastructure with sustainability, aimed at electrifying its transportation network. This initiative connects electric vehicle charging stations to the city's electricity poles, a first in the nation's stride towards sustainable energy, and aligns with the Government's Strategic Energy Plan.

The city's transition to energy-efficient lighting, replacing around 9,000 bulbs with LEDs, has freed up the capacity needed for this ambitious project. The infrastructure upgrade is a collaborative effort between the Jerusalem city government and Ministries of Energy and Infrastructure, highlighting a shift towards green transportation solutions.

Presently, Jerusalem boasts around 300 electric vehicle charging outlets, including 8 fast-charging points, with plans to identify new locations to expand this network further. The city is streamlining the bureaucratic processes to expedite the availability of these crucial green infrastructure components.

(With inputs from agencies.)

