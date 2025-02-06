Jerusalem Pioneers Electric Vehicle Charging Revolution

In a landmark move, Jerusalem has launched a project blending urban infrastructure with sustainability, aimed at electrifying its transportation network. This initiative connects electric vehicle charging stations to the city's electricity poles, a first in the nation's stride towards sustainable energy, and aligns with the Government's Strategic Energy Plan.

The city's transition to energy-efficient lighting, replacing around 9,000 bulbs with LEDs, has freed up the capacity needed for this ambitious project. The infrastructure upgrade is a collaborative effort between the Jerusalem city government and Ministries of Energy and Infrastructure, highlighting a shift towards green transportation solutions.

Presently, Jerusalem boasts around 300 electric vehicle charging outlets, including 8 fast-charging points, with plans to identify new locations to expand this network further. The city is streamlining the bureaucratic processes to expedite the availability of these crucial green infrastructure components.

