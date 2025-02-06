India's Engagement with the US on Deportation Protocols

In a significant statement to the Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the responsibility of countries, including India, to repatriate nationals residing illegally overseas. He assured that India is actively engaging with the US to ensure humane treatment for Indian deportees.

Jaishankar confirmed that deportations by the US are carried out by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under established procedures since 2012. Importantly, he reiterated no changes have been made for flights, including the recent one on February 5, ensuring that deportees have their basic needs looked after.

Emphasizing the importance of legal migration, Jaishankar noted the challenges and dangers of illegal migration. He referred to the harrowing journeys faced by some deportees and stressed on collective international responsibility to curb illegal migration while promoting people-to-people exchange, crucial for India-US ties.

