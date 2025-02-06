Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: SCO Secretary General Visits India

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh met with SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev to discuss enhancing cooperation. During his visit, Yermekbayev also held meetings with Jaishankar and Secretary (West) Tanmay Lal, emphasizing India's role and future collaboration within the SCO framework.

SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev (left), Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh (Image Credit: X/@KVSinghMPGonda). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh met with Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev on Thursday. Discussions centered on strengthening collaboration within the SCO framework across various sectors.

On his inaugural visit to India after assuming office, Yermekbayev also engaged in talks with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, delving into India's contributions to the SCO and the development of a secure framework under the organization's auspices. "Delighted to meet with the SCO Secretary General," Jaishankar expressed in a social media post, highlighting the productive dialogue.

Additionally, Secretary (West) Tanmay Lal of the Ministry of External Affairs exchanged ideas with Yermekbayev, exploring multiple avenues for cooperation. The visit underscores India's strategic focus on regional security, trade, and economic development as part of its engagement with the SCO's broad international membership, including nine full member states and various observer and dialogue partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

