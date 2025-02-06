Strengthening Ties: SCO Secretary General Visits India
Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh met with SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev to discuss enhancing cooperation. During his visit, Yermekbayev also held meetings with Jaishankar and Secretary (West) Tanmay Lal, emphasizing India's role and future collaboration within the SCO framework.
- Country:
- India
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh met with Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev on Thursday. Discussions centered on strengthening collaboration within the SCO framework across various sectors.
On his inaugural visit to India after assuming office, Yermekbayev also engaged in talks with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, delving into India's contributions to the SCO and the development of a secure framework under the organization's auspices. "Delighted to meet with the SCO Secretary General," Jaishankar expressed in a social media post, highlighting the productive dialogue.
Additionally, Secretary (West) Tanmay Lal of the Ministry of External Affairs exchanged ideas with Yermekbayev, exploring multiple avenues for cooperation. The visit underscores India's strategic focus on regional security, trade, and economic development as part of its engagement with the SCO's broad international membership, including nine full member states and various observer and dialogue partners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: Marco Rubio and S Jaishankar's Pivotal Meeting
Global Leaders Unite for Strategic Cooperation Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
Special Envoy of PM Modi is naturally treated very well, says Jaishankar on his front row seat during Trump’s inauguration.
Global Cooperation Shaped by the Intelligent Age at WEF 2025
India-China Relations: Path to Cooperation and Peace