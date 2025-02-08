Bangladesh's 'Operation Devil Hunt' Launched Amid Rising Unrest

In a move to quell rising unrest, Bangladesh's law enforcement agencies initiated 'Operation Devil Hunt' on Saturday. The operation follows violent clashes in Gazipur, pitting local residents against student groups opposing Sheikh Hasina.

An urgent meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs orchestrated the operation after terrorist attacks on students occurred Friday night in Gazipur, leaving nearly 15 students injured. 'Operation Devil Hunt' seeks to stabilize law and order and bring perpetrators to justice across the nation.

Amid ongoing tensions, Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus exhorted all citizens to uphold law and order. He urged restraint against attacks on Sheikh Hasina's supporters and properties, emphasizing no violence against any citizen under any circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)