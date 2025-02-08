Bangladesh's 'Operation Devil Hunt' Launched Amid Rising Unrest
Bangladesh launches 'Operation Devil Hunt' after clashes in Gazipur between locals and anti-Sheikh Hasina student groups. The operation was decided during a Home Affairs meeting following terrorist attacks. The government urges citizens to maintain law and order, stressing no further harm to Sheikh Hasina's allies and properties.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
In a move to quell rising unrest, Bangladesh's law enforcement agencies initiated 'Operation Devil Hunt' on Saturday. The operation follows violent clashes in Gazipur, pitting local residents against student groups opposing Sheikh Hasina.
An urgent meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs orchestrated the operation after terrorist attacks on students occurred Friday night in Gazipur, leaving nearly 15 students injured. 'Operation Devil Hunt' seeks to stabilize law and order and bring perpetrators to justice across the nation.
Amid ongoing tensions, Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus exhorted all citizens to uphold law and order. He urged restraint against attacks on Sheikh Hasina's supporters and properties, emphasizing no violence against any citizen under any circumstances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Rise as Bihar Firing Incident Raises Concerns Over Law Enforcement
Political Sparks Fly: AAP Clashes with Opposition Amid Delhi Election Tensions
Crackdown Intensifies: Delhi's Pre-Poll Law Enforcement Blitz
Countdown to Delhi Elections: Law Enforcement Clamps Down on MCC Violations
SFI Clashes with Police Over Education Scandal in West Bengal