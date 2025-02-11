Key Issues on the Table: PM Modi's Crucial Talks with President Trump

In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the United States, Congressman Ro Khanna has underscored significant topics likely to be addressed in discussions with President Donald Trump. These include immigration protocols and trade relations. Khanna, in an interview with ANI, emphasized the necessity for humane treatment during deportation proceedings, stating that individuals facing deportation must be treated with dignity.

Upon inquiry about discussions on the deportation of Indian nationals residing illegally in the US during the Modi-Trump meeting, Khanna expressed his expectation for immigration issues to be a focal point. He stressed, "Deportations should occur humanely, ensuring those involved are treated respectfully and not subjected to harsh conditions." Khanna also insisted on adherence to US immigration laws by arrivals.

On trade, Khanna highlighted the persistent issue of trade deficits with major partners like China and Europe, advocating for balanced trade relations with India to enhance US-India ties. He remarked that India should reciprocate in trade by purchasing as much from the US as it sells.

The context involves the deportation of over 100 Indian nationals, with a US Air Force flight returning them to Amritsar. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar affirmed India's duty to repatriate its nationals residing unlawfully overseas, stressing ongoing collaboration with the US to ensure deportee welfare.

Meanwhile, in France, PM Modi is set to participate in the AI Action Summit alongside President Macron, marking pivotal progress in Indo-French strategic cooperation. This includes launching India's first consulate in Marseille and visiting the ITER nuclear project, alongside honouring historic ties at Mazargues War Cemetery.

Following these engagements in France, PM Modi will continue to the US for a two-day visit, fostering further diplomatic dialogue with President Trump. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)