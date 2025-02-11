Left Menu

AI at the Helm: Modi and Vance Address Future of Technology at Paris Summit

At the AI Action Summit in Paris, US Vice President JD Vance and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized AI's role in boosting productivity and freedom, not replacing humans. Both leaders hailed AI's potential in transforming industries and stressed the need for balanced regulation devoid of ideological bias.

US Vice President JD Vance (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's insight that Artificial Intelligence will enhance productivity and freedom without replacing humans. Speaking at the AI Action Summit in Paris, Vance highlighted, "AI is not going to replace human beings; it will only make them more productive."

He criticized leaders in the AI sector for exaggerating fears about job displacement. Instead, Vance emphasized AI's role in fostering productivity, prosperity, and freedom. He assured that the Trump administration would pursue a growth path supportive of workers, using AI as a tool for job creation in the US.

In joint statements with French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi pointed out AI's influence on societal and economic structures. He described AI as writing a new code for humanity, suggesting it could revolutionize sectors like health, agriculture, and education. Modi argued that history shows technology reshapes jobs rather than erasing them, advocating for investments in skills for an AI-driven future.

Vance also warned against overregulating AI, suggesting it could stifle a burgeoning industry. He urged for growth-focused AI policies, ensuring regulatory conversations at the conference remain constructive.

While calling for AI to remain unbiased, he stated, "American AI will not be used for authoritarian censorship." Vance affirmed the Trump administration's commitment to making the US a leading global partner in AI development.

Amidst a subtle critique of Chinese tech, Vance emphasized US commitment to maintaining high standards in global AI technology partnerships. Modi reflected on the dawn of an AI age, asserting that no technology can surpass human agency and shared potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

