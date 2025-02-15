Baloch National Movement Protests Against Genocide in Germany

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) Germany Chapter's North Rhine-Westphalia unit convened a protest at Lohr Rondell in Koblenz on February 8, 2025, focusing global attention on alleged genocide and human rights violations in Balochistan attributed to the Pakistani government. The protesters expressed concerns over enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and resource exploitation in the region.

In a message shared on platform X, BNM Germany urged international communities to stand in solidarity with the Baloch people and address the reported state-sponsored oppression. Vice President Safia Manzoor Baloch underscored the critical need for global intervention, describing the dire human impact of the ongoing conflict in Balochistan.

A notable address by Shali Baloch, Joint Secretary of BNM Germany, accused the Pakistani government of genocide, categorizing it as a terrorist entity accountable for numerous abductions and killings, affecting countless Baloch civilians. Furthermore, BNM spokesman Asif Baloch highlighted the region's economic exploitation, emphasizing the paradox of resource wealth amidst local poverty.

He contended that, while Balochistan is rich in natural resources, its people suffer from abject poverty due to exploitative practices by the Pakistani government and its allies. Additional remarks by Shay Jami Baloch condemned the persistent human rights abuses, including mass killings and systemic erasure of the Baloch identity, rallying calls for justice and awareness of the plight of the Baloch population.

