Diamer Sit-in Escalates: Protesters Demand Swift Action

The sit-in demonstration organized by the Huqooq Do, Dam Banao Tehreek has entered its second day, as participants remain unwavering in their demands for the enforcement of a 31-point charter.

According to reports from Pamir Times, the protesters have issued a firm deadline of 3 PM today, demanding that the Diamer administration address their grievances. They have warned of further action if their requirements, including the immediate fulfillment of prior agreements with the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) established in 2010 and with the Diamer Graduate Alliance in 2021, are not met.

Central to their demands is a re-evaluation of land compensation rates set by the Gilgit-Baltistan government for properties acquired under the Diamer Bhasha Dam project. Protesters are also calling for the distribution of Green Cards and Health Cards to those affected by the project. Additionally, they insist on the fulfillment of a promise made in 2010, which guaranteed six kanals of agricultural land per affected family. They also demand eligibility for the Household Resettlement Package for every married couple and compensation for new constructions from 2015 to 2025.

As the crucial deadline nears, tension escalates, with protest leaders warning that failure to address their concerns will lead to further actions. The Diamer authorities face mounting pressure to meet these demands to prevent an escalation of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)