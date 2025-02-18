Left Menu

India and Qatar Cement Strategic Partnership with Key Agreements

India and Qatar have elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership, marked by the signing of various agreements that emphasize trade, energy, technology, and cultural ties in the presence of top leaders. The pact was formalized during high-level talks held in New Delhi's Hyderabad House.

Exchange of MoUs between India and Qatar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India and Qatar have strengthened their bilateral ties by signing an agreement to elevate their relationship to a Strategic Partnership. Multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged, focusing on key areas such as trade, energy, technology, and cultural exchanges, in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar's Amir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Modi and the Amir of Qatar resulted in an agreement to revise the terms for the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion. The leaders committed to enhancing cooperation in various sectors, discussing regional and international issues of interest, as noted by the Ministry of External Affairs' Official Spokesperson.

The visit by Qatar's Amir, accompanied by a high-level delegation, was marked by a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This marks a significant step forward in fostering a comprehensive partnership, as both nations continue to build on their historically strong ties and regular high-level engagements.

